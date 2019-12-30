More than 300 BrightRidge customers without power Monday morning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Recent weather has left many in Johnson City and the surrounding areas without power.
According to the BrightRidge Outage Map, more than 400 customers are without power as of 6:20 a.m. on Monday.
The following areas had these reported outages:
- AUSTIN SPRINGS – 37
- CHEROKEE – 2
- GRAY – 2
- JONESBOROUGH – 1
- NORTHEAST JC – 2
- NORTHWEST JC – 183
- SOUTHEAST JC AND PINECREST – 13
- SOUTHWEST JC – 77
- TELFORD – 2
News Channel 11 will continue to update this list as power is restored to customers.