More than 300 BrightRidge customers without power Monday morning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Recent weather has left many in Johnson City and the surrounding areas without power.

According to the BrightRidge Outage Map, more than 400 customers are without power as of 6:20 a.m. on Monday.

The following areas had these reported outages:

AUSTIN SPRINGS – 37

CHEROKEE – 2

GRAY – 2

JONESBOROUGH – 1

NORTHEAST JC – 2

NORTHWEST JC – 183

SOUTHEAST JC AND PINECREST – 13

SOUTHWEST JC – 77

TELFORD – 2

News Channel 11 will continue to update this list as power is restored to customers.