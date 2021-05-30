More than 40 goats on the loose in Gate City

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — It was a free-for-all for over 40 goats in Gate City on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Gate City Police Department (GCPD), officers along with Scott County animal control workers spent an hour Saturday rounding up the goats, who got loose from an enclosure.

The herd broke loose again on Sunday before roaming Park Street and hanging out on the railroad tracks.

GCPD told News Channel 11 as of Sunday afternoon, the goats were all rounded up again awaiting pick-up from their owner.