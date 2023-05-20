ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than 300 runners took part in the Music and Miles half marathon in Elizabethton on Saturday.

The race, held by The Goose Chase, was 13.1 miles and wound through downtown Elizabethton along the Tweetsie Trail.

‘Music’ was the theme of this race, with live bands providing entertainment.

“Well, we wanted to come up with a fun theme, and of course everybody loves music, so what better way than bringing a little rock and roll to the streets of Elizabethton,” said race director Karne Hubbs. “And so we have music along the course and then we have an afterparty with a live band.”

Each participant got an event-specific medal for completing the half-marathon race.

This race was one of several that are held each year by The Goose Chase. The organization’s next race, called the Downtown Mile, will be one mile long and held in Johnson City on June 7.