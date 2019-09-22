More than 200 served in Lee County, VA RAM Clinic

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Operations for the RAM clinic started early Saturday morning and wrapped up around noon on Sunday.

Clinic coordinators say they had fewer people come out to the clinic this year compared to last year.

“It was a smaller number than usually. We unexpectedly lost some dental providers shortly before the clinic and that reduced our capacity. But we still served over two hundred people this weekend,” said clinic coordinator Kim Faulkinbury.

Residents who came out to the Remote Area Medical clinic in Lee County, Virginia were able to get free dental care, free glasses made for those who had prescriptions and other free medical services, all of which are desperately needed in the area.

“There is very little in the way of medical availability in the area, much less the availability to afford it,” Faulkinbury said.

Over 200 volunteers, including nursing students and other health providers, put in long hours to help.

“We have been doing free chest x-rays and pulmonary function tests. Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee is a belt of lung disease. We have COPD and emphysema, we have smoking and we have vaping,” volunteer health provider Dr. Joe Smiddy said.

Dr. Joe Smiddy has been volunteering with the RAM clinic for over 20 years.

“There’s a tremendous need for us to find what’s going on with those who have a cough or shortness of breath and give them a proper diagnosis,” said Dr. Smiddy.

For those who don’t have health insurance or live in remote areas like Lee County and who don’t have a lot of medical options, the RAM clinic is a way for them to receive free health care.

“We’re really supportive of the community here in Lee County and really recognize the need that’s here,” Faulkinbury said.

Ballad Health is hoping to reopen the former Lee County Hospital in the fall of 2020, but right now, there are no other hospitals in the area.

“This area is a hospital desert right now, and so yes, we’re excited for the hospital to reopen,” Dr. Smiddy said.

RAM clinic coordinators say a hospital is critical for the health of the people in the area.

“We’re really excited about the hospital possibly reopening up,” Faulkinbury said.

They say even with a new hospital, they will still be setting up RAM clinics in Lee County annually.

“The hospital opening doesn’t mean that the RAM clinic isn’t going to be a part of Lee County. We do clinics in areas with hospitals all the time,” Faulkinbury.

RAM clinic organizers say they’re already planning for the Lee County RAM clinic next year.