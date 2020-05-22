More than 200 Appalachian Power customers in Kingsport still without power Friday morning

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than 200 Appalachian Power customers in Kingsport are still without power after a power outage that began Thursday evening.

PREVIOUS: Appalachian Power working to restore power to some Kingsport customers

As of 7 a.m. on Friday, Appalachian Power reports 237 customers are still affected by the outage.

Appalachian Power reports the outage started at 5:34 p.m. on Friday.

The outage is centered on Fall Creek Road, where a large tree uprooted and damaged power lines in the 1200 block.

Appalachian Power estimates power should be restored by 9 a.m. on Friday.

You can track all Appalachian Power outages at the company’s Outage Map by clicking here.