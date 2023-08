JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than $160,000 was raised during Thursday’s Make-A-Wish telethon on News Channel 11.

One donor made a $100,000 donation just before the telethon ended.

The donations will go toward making wishes come true for critically-ill children in the region.

The telethon began at 6 a.m. and concluded at 6:30 p.m.

Although the telethon is over, donations can still be made online.