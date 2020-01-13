More than 1,400 Tri-Cities Appalachian Power customers still without power on Monday morning

Local

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After severe weather carved a path through our region over the weekend, several people are still without power on Monday morning.

As of 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Appalachian Power reported 3,927 customers without power across their entire operating area.

Of that number, 1,433 outages have been reported in the Tri-Cities and Southwest Virginia.

You can view Appalachian Power’s Outage Map by clicking here.

BrightRidge only reported 4 outages as of the same time on Monday.

BVU reported 228 customers affected by outages.

