Breaking News
Man arrested minutes after gas station robbery in Kingsport
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

More than 120 Tennessee soldiers return to Tri-Cities after 11-month deployment

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thursday night saw a heartwarming homecoming as more than 120 soldiers from Tennessee’s 776th Support Maintenance Company, headquartered in Elizabethton and Mountain City, returned from an 11-month deployment.

While deployed, the unit was based out of Kuwait, where the soldiers performed vehicle maintenance at various camps throughout the middle east.

“I can’t even put into words what this means to me. This is my third deployment, and these are the people that I do it for every time they have my back and I have theirs, I wouldn’t pay any amount of money for this right here,” said Staff Sergeant Zsa Thompson of the 776th Support Maintenance Company.

Thursday morning, the soldiers took part in a welcome home ceremony at their training facility in Smyrna outside Nashville.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss