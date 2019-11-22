More than 120 Tennessee soldiers return to Tri-Cities after 11-month deployment

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thursday night saw a heartwarming homecoming as more than 120 soldiers from Tennessee’s 776th Support Maintenance Company, headquartered in Elizabethton and Mountain City, returned from an 11-month deployment.

While deployed, the unit was based out of Kuwait, where the soldiers performed vehicle maintenance at various camps throughout the middle east.

“I can’t even put into words what this means to me. This is my third deployment, and these are the people that I do it for every time they have my back and I have theirs, I wouldn’t pay any amount of money for this right here,” said Staff Sergeant Zsa Thompson of the 776th Support Maintenance Company.

Thursday morning, the soldiers took part in a welcome home ceremony at their training facility in Smyrna outside Nashville.