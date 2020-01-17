Power restored to all but 119 BrightRidge customers Friday morning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – As of 7:20 a.m., power was restored to all but 119 BrightRidge customers.

The following areas have these outages reported:

Gray – 1

Southeast JC and Pinecrest – 8

Southwest JC – 109

Sulphur Springs 1

At 5:00 a.m. on Friday, more than 1,000 customers were without power, with the bulk of those affected coming from Southwest Johnson City.

Previous Story

Many BrightRidge customers are without power on Friday morning, especially in Southwest Johnson City.

According to the BrightRidge Power Outage Map, more than 1,000 customers are without power.

The following areas served are experiencing outages:

Cherokee – 240

Gray – 1

Southwest JC – 792

Sulphur Springs – 1

BrightRidge is reporting that 7.73% of its customers in Southwest Johnson City are being affected by the outages.

News Channel 11 has reached out to BrightRidge for information as to what is causing the outage.

To view the outage map, click here.