More than $100 million in SW VA broadband grants will be ‘game changer’ for rural area – state senator

Proposed new fiber internet is shown in orange (existing in blue) in this map from Mount Rogers Planning District’s successful $65 million broadband grant application. (Source: VATI grant application)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – More than 43,000 households and businesses in rural Southwest Virginia will get direct fiber broadband access through $111 million in state broadband grants, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced Monday.

The awards from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) are for the Lenowisco, Cumberland Plateau and Mount Rogers planning districts, which represent nine counties within News Channel 11’s viewing area.

The Mount Rogers Planning District is receiving $65.8 million in VATI funds for a project that will reach 27,450 unserved locations in Washington, Smyth and Wythe counties. Washington and Smyth both are in the viewing area.

Lenowisco (Lee, Wise and Scott counties) is receiving $22.2 million to connect 10,982 unserved locations, and the Cumberland Plateau (Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell) will get $23.5 million to reach 5,828 unserved locations.

“Securing these dollars for our region is an absolute game-changer that will improve how we live and work,” State Sen. Todd Pillion (R-Abingdon) said in a statement Tuesday.

The Virginia General Assembly met in a special session earlier this year to determine how best to spend federal COVID relief funding. Pillion said the $700 million dedicated to trying to achieve universal broadband access was “one of the primary reasons I supported this special session.”

Each grant recipient has partnered with an internet service provider — Point Broadband in the case of Cumberland Plateau and Mount Rogers and Scott County Telephone Cooperative in the case of Lenowisco.

Region getting outsized awards, faces large broadband gap

The Mt. Rogers funding is the sixth-largest of 35 projects awarded in a grant process that began early this year. The number of locations served is the third-largest of any grant.

The Lenowisco and Cumberland Plateau awards are the eighth and ninth-largest.

The 10 counties served contain only about 4% of Virginia’s population but are among the poorest in the state and suffer some of the lowest rates of broadband availability.

The $111 million in state funding represents 15% of the total $722 million VATI allocation.

The local projects also have some of the lowest “leverage” amounts, meaning the localities have less to bring to the table than some wealthier areas of the state. Many of the projects have leverage amounts equal to or sometimes even double or more the award amounts.

Lenowisco and Cumberland’s leverage amounts are just over 25% of the grant awards — each is around $6.4 million — and Mt. Rogers’s is $33 million or about half the grant award. The overall leverage is more than $1 billion, which is at least 1.4 times the grant award total.

The Mount Rogers application said speeds would be available from 25 megabytes per second (both upload and download speeds) to 1 gigabyte download and 500 megabyte upload speeds.

Prices would start at $54.95 for the 25×25 service, which is significantly faster than the Century Link internet currently available to most of the locations served.

100 MB service up and down would cost $70.95.

The average cost per passing (the location where the service will be available) is $3,571.98.

A release from the state said the Department of Housing and Community Development administers the VATI program.

“Projects were selected through a competitive process that evaluated each project for demonstrated need and benefit for the community, applicant readiness and capacity, and the cost and leverage of the proposed project,” the release reads. “The level of funding awarded is based on the infrastructure needs in the project area.”