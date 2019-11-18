More than 100 East TN students compete in VEX Robotics Tournament in Johnson County on Saturday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than 100 students from East Tennessee middle and high schools competed in a regional VEX Robotics Tournament over the weekend.

Johnson County Middle School hosted the tournament for 28 teams hoping to qualify for the state competition.

In order to qualify, teams must win an excellence award, a tournament or a design or skills award.

The students are also graded based on interviews and keeping a design notebook.

“Once you enter the state level, you’re qualifying there to enter the world competition, which is in Kentucky this year,” said robotics coach Susan Quave. “It’s really a fantastic way to get kids interested in engineering, programming, building, thinking, working with their teammates.”

Six teams from Saturday’s competition will advance, earning their spot for the state finals.