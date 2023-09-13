KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)—Renovation projects in the pipeline for downtown Kingsport will add about 20 residential units to the Model City, according to city leaders.

Kingsport Economic Development Director John Rose told News Channel 11 projects are underway in five existing downtown buildings.

“We’re just thrilled that we have investors and business owners that are wanting to do that type of project in our downtown,” Rose said.

It’s not just city staff that are excited to see more people living downtown. The Crumbum bakery owner Mitchell Falconer told News Channel 11 he thinks the development will benefit him and other business owners.

“No way that can be a bad thing,” Falconer said.

Falconer said most of his business comes from foot traffic rather than people traveling to downtown to visit his business, and he’s glad to see anything from retail to residential fill empty buildings.

“I think that anything that can just get more people in downtown, such as living here, it will just help drive more business,” said Falconer.

Rose said bringing more people into downtown using second and third-story developments is part of the city’s vision.

“A broader plan that the city manager has really led the effort on is, you know, more rooftops,” said Rose.