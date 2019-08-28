More food options, new dining hall part of multi-million dollar Culp Center renovation at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A $45 million project at the heart of ETSU’s campus is taking shape.
Renovations for the Culp Center started in 2018. The new dining hall is now open for students and staff.
News Channel 11’s Justin Soto got a tour of the new facility Wednesday morning.
Inside this new dining hall, students have the option to choose from 12 different stations that offer everything from pizza to an all-day omelet bar.
University officials said the Culp Center renovations are on track to be complete by January 2020.
