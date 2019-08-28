More food options, new dining hall part of multi-million dollar Culp Center renovation at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A $45 million project at the heart of ETSU’s campus is taking shape.

Renovations for the Culp Center started in 2018. The new dining hall is now open for students and staff.

News Channel 11’s Justin Soto got a tour of the new facility Wednesday morning.

Who’s hungry? ETSU’s new open concept dining hall is now open on the 3rd floor of the Culp Center. It features 12 food stations that include gelato, an omelet station, brick oven pizza and more.



The $45 million Culp Center reno is still on track to finish Jan. 2020.@WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/kU6AOvc06Q — Justin Soto WJHL (@JustinWJHL) August 28, 2019

Inside this new dining hall, students have the option to choose from 12 different stations that offer everything from pizza to an all-day omelet bar.

University officials said the Culp Center renovations are on track to be complete by January 2020.

