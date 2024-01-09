HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Mooresburg man has been charged with arson after a 2022 fire.

According to a release, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a structure fire in the 300 block of Old Hwy Rd in Mooresburg on July 31, 2022.

An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Arson Division followed and concluded with the arrest of Wayne William Gerhing Jr, 22, on Dec. 4, 2023.

The property damage from the fire was estimated at $9,600. Gerhing’s bond was set at $30,000.