KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain unveiled its newest biking and hiking trail on Friday.

The park held a ribbon-cutting dedication ceremony this afternoon in which they disclosed the name of the new trail Moonshiner’s Delight.

Trail construction began last fall and the project took almost $65,000. Moonshiner’s Delight is the longest trail built in nearly a decade.

“So, this particular trail goes from the eastern end of the park to the western end of the park, it is 4.2 miles, and it is our first linear trail, and it is also considered a single-track trail,” said Bays Mountain Park Manager Megan Krager.

Along with providing easier access to the fire tower, the trail will help alleviate traffic from other trails and create a complete loop within the park.

For more information on Bays Mountain and to find park maps, visit the park’s website.