Moonlight Movies to return to Johnson City mall

(Photo: Mall at Johnson City)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Drive-in movies will return to The Mall at Johnson City this summer.

The Moonlight Movies series will feature five drive-in style movies in June:

  • Thursday, June 3, 9:15 p.m. Moana
  • Thursday, June 10, 9:15 p.m. Frozen II
  • Thursday, June 17, 9:15 p.m. Spiderman
  • Thursday, June 24, 9:15 p.m. Toy Story 4

Parking will open at 8:30 p.m. and movies will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Due to limited capacity, the mall will require registration, which can be done at mallatjohnsoncity.com.

Each film night will also feature character meet and greets once parking starts and until 9:30 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to make a $5 donation toward the local charity Cherished Mom, which promotes support, awareness, and education for those experiencing perinatal mood disorders.

