JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jared Sand and Brett Dial have dreamed of opening a business since their days in college, nearly a decade ago.

On Feb. 20, that dream will become a reality when they open Moon Coffee and Tea House on 225 East Main Street in their hometown of Johnson City.

“We’re both from Johnson City, and we both went to ETSU, and we’re really excited to be a part of a town like this,” Sand said.

The 2013 ETSU grad spent a few years in Seattle after graduation.

He returned home recently and reconnected with Dial, and the two started talking about their business dreams.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In addition to a wide array of coffee and tea choices for customers, Moon Coffee and Tea will feature various art pieces in its décor.

Sand said opening a coffee and tea shop is the perfect business for the longtime friends, and downtown Johnson City is the perfect location for the shop.

“Downtown is definitely the place you want to be as far as shops go,” Sand said. “We’re excited to be a part of the art scene and the community here, as well as kind of adding our own little flavor to things.”