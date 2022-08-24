JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Northeast Region Health Office on Wednesday announced area health departments have monkeypox vaccines available to those who are eligible.

The department listed the following criteria for eligibility:

Anyone who has had contact exposure to the virus or may have been exposed in the last 14 days

Anyone who has had intimate contact with others who may have been exposed

Gay, bisexual and other men who have sexual relationships with men who have multiple or anonymous partners, were diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection or are receiving medication to prevent HIV infection in the last 90 days

Contact information for health departments in Northeast Tennessee is available below.

Carter County — located at 403 E. G St. in Elizabethton. 423-543-2521

Greene County — located at 810 W. Church St. in Greeneville. 423-798-1749

Hancock County — located at 178 Willow St. in Sneedville. 423-733-2228

Hawkins County (Church Hill) — located at 247 Silver Lake Road. 423-357-5341

Hawkins County (Rogersville) — located at 201 Park Blvd. 423-272-7641

Johnson County — located at 715 W. Main St. in Mountain City. 423-727-9731

Unicoi County — located at 101 Okolona Drive in Erwin. 423-743-9103

Washington County — located at 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City. 423-975-2200

To prevent monkeypox infections, health experts recommend staying aware of changes in your body, avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have rashes or lesions, avoiding contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used and washing your hands often.

“While monkeypox is a serious infection, we don’t want people to be alarmed,” Dr. David Kirschke said. “Rather, we want everyone to be educated and empowered as to how they can protect and take care of themselves.”

Monkeypox, a previously rare disease, is caused by a virus that is in the same family as smallpox but “much less severe and less contagious,” a news release states.

Symptoms include flu-like illness, a rash and/or lesions on the body that look similar to blisters, pimples or sores.

For more information, click here.