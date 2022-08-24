JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Northeast Region Health Office on Wednesday announced area health departments have monkeypox vaccines available to those who are eligible.
The department listed the following criteria for eligibility:
- Anyone who has had contact exposure to the virus or may have been exposed in the last 14 days
- Anyone who has had intimate contact with others who may have been exposed
- Gay, bisexual and other men who have sexual relationships with men who have multiple or anonymous partners, were diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection or are receiving medication to prevent HIV infection in the last 90 days
Contact information for health departments in Northeast Tennessee is available below.
- Carter County — located at 403 E. G St. in Elizabethton. 423-543-2521
- Greene County — located at 810 W. Church St. in Greeneville. 423-798-1749
- Hancock County — located at 178 Willow St. in Sneedville. 423-733-2228
- Hawkins County (Church Hill) — located at 247 Silver Lake Road. 423-357-5341
- Hawkins County (Rogersville) — located at 201 Park Blvd. 423-272-7641
- Johnson County — located at 715 W. Main St. in Mountain City. 423-727-9731
- Unicoi County — located at 101 Okolona Drive in Erwin. 423-743-9103
- Washington County — located at 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City. 423-975-2200
To prevent monkeypox infections, health experts recommend staying aware of changes in your body, avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have rashes or lesions, avoiding contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used and washing your hands often.
“While monkeypox is a serious infection, we don’t want people to be alarmed,” Dr. David Kirschke said. “Rather, we want everyone to be educated and empowered as to how they can protect and take care of themselves.”
Monkeypox, a previously rare disease, is caused by a virus that is in the same family as smallpox but “much less severe and less contagious,” a news release states.
Symptoms include flu-like illness, a rash and/or lesions on the body that look similar to blisters, pimples or sores.
