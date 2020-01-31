Monitoring the coronavirus, Tri-Cities health officials taking precautions to keep virus at bay

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The State Department has issued an urgent travel advisory recommending against all travel to China in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak that’s spread to twelve countries, including the United States.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on Thursday. The illness is blamed for more than 200 deaths in China and almost 10,000 cases globally.

Pheben Kassahun spoke with the corporate director of infection prevention for Ballad Health, Jamie Swift, who said the precautions they are taking now, have been the same since the SARS, MERS and Ebola outbreaks.

“The real concern is that it’s a new virus. There’s just a lot of unknowns, and so the CDC and the World Health Organization are doing all that they can to learn as much as they can as, quickly as they can, and share that information back with hospitals and state health departments,” Swift said.

The CDC said for patients with confirmed coronavirus infections, the symptoms can range from having little to no symptom, to being severely ill and even dying. Patients may experience a fever, cough, or shortness of breath as other symptoms.

“If someone has traveled and someone is coming in and we feel like we need to seek care, we ask that they notify us immediately, as soon as they enter, so that they can get a mask on them, put them into a private room and assist the situation,” Swift said.

Rep. Phil Roe (R-TN) said, “We don’t how exactly the virus is spread or how it’s communicated, what the incubation period is. We’re learning that.”

At the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center this week, Roe said doctors are actively working on creating a vaccine.

“We’ve responded so well with our new technology: our DNA and RNA technology. We’ve been able to identify this virus, unwind it and then begin to find a treatment,” Roe said.

“We know about the cases, they’ve identified them early and they’ve stopped sustained spread,” Swift said.

The CDC said at least six people have tested positive for the respiratory illness and more than 100 more have test results pending.

“The most effective things you can do to help protect yourself and your community from the coronavirus are the same things you would do to protect yourself from the flu: clean your hands frequently, stay home if you’re sick, don’t go around other people who are sick and cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.”

U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams added that the concern should be geared more towards the flu, since more than 8,000 people have died from it this flu season.

Dr. Adams said, “What we don’t want is get to a place where the coronavirus but all of our health officials are taking care of seasonal flu because they didn’t get their flu shots.”

Due to the coronavirus, Milligan College’s planned trip to China, set for March, has been postponed.

The University of Tennessee-Knoxville has also suspended study abroad programs in China.

Delta and American Airlines just announced they will suspend all flights between the U.S. and China, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

American Airlines said they will halt flights through March 27.

Delta will stop flights beginning February 6 through April 30.