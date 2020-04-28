Monday marks nine years since deadly April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak

(WJHL) – Monday marks nine years since the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak that spawned hundreds of tornadoes and resulted in more than 300 deaths across the southeastern United States.

The National Weather Service estimates that 321 people were killed over a four-day span. The storms caused around $11 billion in damages.

According to the NWS, 362 tornadoes were reported across more than a dozen states in those four days, with more than 200 tornadoes reported on April 27 alone.

Alabama was hit the hardest with more than 200 fatalities reported there.

Several communities in our region were impacted by tornadoes.

An EF3 tornado struck the Camp Creek area of Greene County, killing six people. About an hour and a half later, another tornado touched down in the nearby Horse Creek community, resulting in two deaths.

Another EF3 tornado tore through the Glade Spring community in Washington County, Virginia, resulting in three fatalities.

Two people were killed when an EF2 tornado touched down in Johnson County.

