Monday marks last day to register to vote for Tennesseans

(WJHL) – Tennesseans planning to cast a ballot for the Nov. 3 election must be registered to vote by the end of the day.

Monday marks the final day to register to vote in Tennessee. Tennessee citizens can register online at votetn.com or register in person at a local election commission.

Early voting in Tennessee will kick off on Oct. 14 and runs through Oct. 29.

March primaries brought in less than 1 million voters this year out of 4.1 million registered voters in the state, setting voter turnout at about 22%.

Early voting in Virginia has been underway since Sep. 18 and will continue through Oct. 31.

Virginians have until Oct. 13 to register.