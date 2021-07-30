Monday marks beginning of National Farmers Market Week

(WJHL) — With the summertime comes ripe produce, and what better way to celebrate the abundance of fresh eats than with National Farmers Market Week?

Running from August 1-7, National Farmers Market Week aims to highlight the hard work and dedication of local farmers who strive to feed their communities.

Emily Lamb, the manager of the Jonesborough Farmers Market, said that the market encourages patrons not only to eat locally sourced foods but also to lead healthy lifestyles.

“Our customers often meet the person who grew or raised the product they’re buying,” Lamb said. “In addition to healthy foods, we started Farm, Fresh, Fit, a program that offers tokens for customers who walk a mile and then use the tokens to buy produce.”

Pick Tennessee Products is an easy way to connect with local markets near home.