‘Mom, someone shot me’: Mother of Science Hill student recalls morning of shooting

Courtesy: Shauna Harrell | Left: Logan Brock, 17, was injured after multiple gunshot wounds to his head. Right: Shauna Harrell is Logan’s mom.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Shauna Harrell describes the morning of Dec. 15, 2021, as “typical.”

The weather was cold, so she said her 17-year-old son, Logan Brock, went to his car parked in the driveway to warm it up before heading to school.

“Like so many of us do,” Harrell recalled.

“I was in my bathroom getting ready and heard popping sounds. I was like, ‘oh my goodness, what’s going on with this kid’s car?’ And it never even occurred to me that it could be gunshots,” she said.

Harrell recalls going to her front door to check on the status of her son’s car when she saw him lying next to the vehicle on his belly in the driveway.

“And even then it still doesn’t, in my mind, I still don’t think that my son has been shot. I think something weird happened to his car. I don’t know,” she said.

She recalls yelling out to her son asking what was the matter when he responded with something she said she never thought he would say:

“Mom, someone shot me.”

Harrell said her immediate reaction was to drop to her belly on her front porch, assuming that the shooter was still in the vicinity.

“You think as a parent. If this happens, ‘I’ll do a B and C,’ but whenever something like this happens, you make quick decisions,” she said.

She said she slightly opened her front door and yelled to her husband to call the police.

“I yell to my husband, ‘you have to call the police, someone shot Logan.’ And even he’s like ‘what?’ So he tries to come outside. And I push him back in and slammed the door,” she said.

‘He didn’t see’

Still under the impression that a shooter might be at large in the neighborhood, Harrell explained that she slammed the door to try to protect her husband and two daughters who were still in the house.

“Then I see my neighbor. He’s running down the hill,” Harrell said.

She explained that the neighbor yelled at her that the shooter had run away. She said when the words escaped his mouth, she took off to where Logan was bleeding on the ground.

She said she rolled him over from his stomach onto his back and laid his head in her lap.

“He had gunshot wounds to his forehead. He was bleeding [from near his nose] and spitting out blood and it was just, it was not good. It was like you know, I’m thinking is this like, ‘Is this real life? Is this really happening?'” she recalled.

She said her goal at that moment was to stay calm and strong for her son.

“Obviously this is a bad situation, and he knows that and I know that but, I need, at that moment, I’m like, ‘keep it together until help gets here,'” she said.

Harrell grew emotional, recalling what she said to her son as they both waited on the ground for an ambulance to arrive.

“How much I love him because, at that moment, you don’t know. I didn’t know if that’s the last time that I would be able to talk to him. So it was really hard. It was really hard,” she said.

According to Harrell, Brock had poor eyesight and was not wearing his glasses when he went to warm up his car that morning.

She said he did not see his assailant.

“It’s hard to tell if it’s because his glasses were knocked off. Or you know, it could just be the trauma of it all because your mind is like ‘this is too much, too much too quick,'” Harrell said.

According to investigators with the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), no suspect has been identified and no new developments have been made in the case. The police report listed the suspect as a male, but no other details were released.

“You don’t really have a lot of encounters with police, and so just talking with them, they’re so kind and compassionate. And I’ve been calling a lot and every time I talk to them like ‘I’m sorry, I know this is like the third time this week,’ but they’ve all been so kind and quick to get back to me,” Harrell said of communications with the JCPD.

‘My last-ditch effort‘

Harrell started a GoFundMe account to raise funds for a reward to find whoever shot Brock.

“It’s the only thing that I can think to do to help these guys because I can’t go in there and take over their desk, you know, as much as I want to. So the GoFundMe was kind of like my last-ditch effort, to just ask the community to help,” she said.

She said it’s important to her that the person responsible for hurting her son be brought to justice.

“If you’re not held accountable for doing something like this, it could happen again,” she said. “I just couldn’t imagine this happening to another family.”

‘He’s healing’

Harrell said after speaking with several doctors and nearly a month in the hospital, Brock is recuperating, but still has bullets lodged in his body.

“It’s really a blessing and a miracle that he is here just because of where the bullets are,” she said.

She said Brock is a “jokester” and referred to him as “a really good kid.”

She recalled a moment that stood out to her following the shooting in the Intensive Care Unit when Brock was first waking up from sedation.

“One of the first things he said to me was, ‘Mom, how are my sisters? Where are my sisters?’ And I hated that we were in that situation, but as a mom to raise a young man who cares – he’s in this terrible situation – and right now he’s not thinking about himself. He’s thinking about his baby sisters,” she said.

She said Brock lost his sense of humor for the first few weeks of his recovery but was glad to see it return.

“That’s good to see because that lets me know that he’s gonna be okay, at the end of all this he’s going to be okay,” Harrell said.