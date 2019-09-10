Mold found, cleared in one area of Virginia High after air quality tests conducted

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia High School was recently tested for air quality and found a sample of mold in a non-instructional area.

According to Superintendent of Bristol Virginia Public Schools Keith Perrigan, an air quality test was ordered at Virginia High after some concerns of mildew.

A tape sample reported one area on the side of a coach’s desk that was backed up beside an old file cabinet came back positive with Aspergillum, but the area has since been cleaned.

According to BVSP Director of Facilities and Logistics William Buckles, Aspergillum is a common mold found in homes and buildings and is easily cleaned.

Dr. Perrigan said the area the mold was found in was not an instructional area.

The tests did not find any black mold, Stachybotrys – Chartarum, which was the feared mold.

The rest of the test came back with good results, saying the indoor track and old gym were free of any molds or dangers.

Final copies of air quality tests will be released later this afternoon.

