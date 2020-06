JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Moe’s Original BBQ restaurant in Johnson City has closed.

According to a sign posted on the restaurant’s door, the location was closed “due to COVID-19 & other circumstances…”

The Moe’s restaurant in Asheville remains open according to the sign.

The restaurant is located on Hamilton Place Drive near Academy Sports and Outdoors.

The owner told News Channel 11 that she hopes to reopen in a new location sometime in the future.