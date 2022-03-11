JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The George L. Carter Railroad Museum at ETSU will soon have a new addition thanks to the owners of a former Johnson City restaurant.

The owners of the building formerly occupied by Tupelo Honey Cafe on State of Franklin Road have donated the model railroad layout that once stood in the restaurant lobby.

The museum’s director, Fred Alsop, said he is grateful for the donation.

“I have talked to the city managers for a number of years, when I knew Tupelo Honey was gone, to try to preserve this but I never thought it’d be gifted back to the university,” Alsop said. “But I am happy that it’s going to be.”

The layout, which weighs more than 1,000 pounds, was moved Friday morning to a vacant building on West Walnut Street where it will be temporarily housed before becoming part of the museum.