WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A mobile health clinic that operates in Southwest Virginia is helping construct a ramp for wounded Norton Police Chief James Lane.

A release from The Health Wagon said its CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson learned that Chief Lane, who was shot numerous times in the line of duty in 2021, was in dire need of a wheelchair ramp at his home.

Tyson then reached out to contractor Bryon Burton who told her Chief Lane had a ramp, but it was inadequate, dangerous, and didn’t meet his needs to get him safely into his home, according to the release.

Burton enlisted the help of his son-in-law Cade Douglas to develop plans to build Lane a new ramp. The pair recruited 25 volunteers to assist with the project, the release said. The Health Wagon is reportedly funding the materials needed to build the ramp, according to the release.

“The Health Wagon was blessed to provide the building materials to provide better accessibility and mobility options for our local hero Chief Lane,” said Dr. Teresa Tyson. “The Health Wagon prioritizes social determinants of health as much as we do our clinical care.”

Burton, Douglas and the group of volunteers will gather at Chief Lane’s house on Friday, Feb. 24, (weather permitting) to construct the ramp, according to the release.