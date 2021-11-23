Mobile boutique offers Black Friday alternative to seniors

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Black Friday is coming up, and a local foundation is offering a safe and convenient option for seniors to get their shopping done over the weekend without the crowds.

Although the community is returning to normal, the JEB Foundation is offering a way for older adults to avoid large crowds during the major shopping weekend. They are opening a mobile boutique offering thrifted items to cover clothing and medical needs.

“We have men and women’s clothing, shoes, accessories, and medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, and adaptive equipment for home,” said Kathryn McDonald, JEB Foundation CEO.

The mobile boutique is geared toward seniors, particularly veterans and those receiving care at cancer centers.

The mobile boutique will be open on Black Friday, Nov. 26 through Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. It is located at 600 N. Broadway in Johnson City.

The boutique is still accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing, coats, and transfer boards.

The JEB Foundation: Advocates for the Elderly offers home care services to the elderly in the community. Including personal care and Home Health Aides.

“We are a local community-based organization, we are a permission to uplift and encourage seniors through practical assistance,” said McDonald. “We’re licensed and insured to the state of Tennessee to provide non-medical home care systems and we create community engagement programs.”

After the holidays, McDonald plans to remodel the trailer and offer a full schedule in January.

If you would like to donate, schedule a drop-off or pick-up by calling (423) 403-4129 or emailing jebfoundation.tn@gmail.com.