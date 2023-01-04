JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Organizers of Johnson City-Washington County’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast are emphasizing connection and King’s concept of “beloved community” for the first in-person breakfast in three years.

“Making Connections to Our Beloved Community” is the theme of the Jan. 14 event, which returns to Wesley United Methodist Church (225 Princeton Road) for the first time since 2019. Rev. Vant Hardaway, an evangelist, retired coach and educator and community leader from McMinn County, is the keynote speaker.

Now in its 23rd year, the interfaith prayer breakfast is a centerpiece of MLK celebrations, educational and service events and other festivities that wrap around the official MLK holiday (Jan. 16 this year).

Lisa Black co-chairs this year’s steering committee and said King’s concept of a beloved community — in which conflicts are resolved peacefully and resources are shared in ways that transform individuals and also society — grew out of his own life.

“He was the epitome of community,” Black said, noting King’s wide travels to meet with and advocate for people.

“Most of his travels were outside of his particular community, but he made connections,” Black said. “And because the celebration is on his particular day, we want to keep that particular ideology in the forefront.”

Cerrone Foster, an East Tennessee State University biology professor who’s prominent in STEM education at the national level, will emcee the breakfast. There will also be a time honoring seven community leaders for their local contributions to King’s legacy.

Several MLK-related events precede and follow the breakfast. They include:

Listening Circles hosted by Black/White dialogue, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Carver Recreation Center.

A Jonesborough Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry drive (ongoing through Jan. 16, call 423-753-0562 or drop off at McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave.).

A 7 p.m. worship service on Jan. 11 at St. Paul AME Zion Church (201 Welbourne St., Johnson City) sponsored by the Ministerial Alliance.

A daylong series of events on Jan. 16 at Carver Recreation Center (322 W. Market St., Johnson City) including literary/performing arts programs, a blood drive and a free community dinner.

An MLK student art exhibit with works representing King’s life and dream from area K-12 students, Jan. 16-20 at Jonesborough’s McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave. The exhibit is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and a reception is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Friday.

A seekers book club reading of “How the Word is Passed” by Clint Smith, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Langston Centre (315 Elm St., Johnson City).

A showing of the movie “Tower Road Bus” followed by a discussion, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Langston Centre.

A community building roundtable at Jubilee World Outreach Church (1409 Indian Ridge Road, Johnson City), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28.

The student art project is a new feature this year and is in keeping with a long tradition of the prayer breakfast focusing on education and youth.

The late Barbara Love-Watterson will be recognized at the breakfast for her instrumental role in the start of the Carver Youth Historical Society. The group takes annual field trips to Civil Rights museums and sites, with those trips funded partly from the prayer breakfast proceeds.

Along with Watterson, other women instrumental in the breakfast and King-related work will be honored — the late Mary Alexander and the late Betty Goah.

Black said the interfaith nature of the breakfast was an intentional move by Alexander when she helped lead the prayer breakfast’s founding in 2001.

Such an approach, Black said, “does bring the community together, is making a connection with the community. That’s a very important part and I think that’s what Mary Alexander’s goal was initially.”

The living community leaders that will be honored include retired Johnson City managers Pete Peterson and John Campbell and assistant manager Charlie Stahl for their work in seeing the Carver Recreation Center rebuild and Langston Centre remodel come to fruition.

Also honored will be Carroll Murphy, a longtime community leader who’s served on numerous prominent boards and was the first Black man represented in some of those roles; longtime community leaders Sarah Birchette and her son John Birchette IV; and retired car dealer Freddy Gonzales, a longtime supporter of the city’s Black community.

Tickets for the breakfast are $20 and information is available by calling (423) 434-5785 (Langston Centre) or (423) 461-8830 (Carver).