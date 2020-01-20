MLK Day 2020 events planned across Tri-Cities

Tri-Cities, Tenn. (WJHL) – There are multiple Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration events in the Tri-Cities to honor the life and legacy of the civil rights leader.

An MLK March and gathering is planned to start at 2:00 p.m. on State Street in Bristol, starting at the Paramount Center for the Arts where there were once segregated bathrooms. The march will also go to the train station.

Kingsport’s 20th annual parade starts at noon on Monday.

A peace walk in Jonesborough is planned to begin at 2:30 p.m.

An MLK storytime at 9:00 a.m. and dinner at 6:00 p.m. will be held at the Carver Recreation Center.