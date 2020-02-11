MLB: ‘No plans’ to eliminate Minor League Baseball teams

(WJHL) — Several communities across the Tri-Cities are passing resolutions showing support for Minor League Baseball teams, and now Major League Baseball is responding to those actions.

Earlier this year, MLB issued a proposal that would eliminate 42 Minor League Baseball teams across the country, that includes five teams from Northeast Tennessee.

Pictured are the five teams that would be eliminated if MLB moves forward with current proposal.

Since the start of 2020, local leaders have passed resolutions, urging MLB to the Appalachian League teams active in the Tri-Cities.

RELATED STORY: City of Bristol, TN passes resolution supporting Minor League Baseball

MLB issued a statement to News Channel 11 early Monday morning, saying it is not their goal to eliminate all minor league teams, and that they have a plan in place for each affected affiliate.

MLB says talks are expected to resume in the coming weeks, but add Minor League Baseball’s reaction to the talks has not been “constructive” or solutions oriented.

You can read the full statement from MLB below:

“Negotiations are at an early stage, but MLB is confident that we can modernize our minor league system, improve development and playing conditions for our players, and protect baseball in the communities where it is currently being played. However, doing so is best achieved with Minor League Baseball’s constructive participation and a recognition that they need to be part of the solution. So far, their approach has been neither constructive nor solutions-oriented. It is not Major League Baseball’s goal to eliminate any club in these negotiations, and MLB currently has a plan for every club to continue operations with support from Major League Baseball.“

The 2020 Appalachian League season will not be affected as talks continue between both organizations.