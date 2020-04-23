MLB & MiLB: Discussions about future of Minor League teams continue

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball are continuing to discuss the future of the minor leagues and the possibility of cutting a high number of affiliates, including the Appalachian League.

On Thursday, the two leagues jointly issued the following statement:

“The respective negotiating teams of Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball held a

constructive meeting on Wednesday. The parties are continuing their discussions, with the goal of concluding a mutually beneficial long-term agreement in the near future.”

Early in 2020, MLB announced plans to cut 42 teams, including almost all of the Appalachian League.

Several lawmakers in regions affected by the proposed cuts have passed resolutions, asking Congress and the organizations over the leagues to not cut the teams.

