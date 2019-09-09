LIVE NOW /
MIT reps visit Elizabethton High School to discuss innovative and tech fields

by: News Channel 11 Staff

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Representatives from one of the most prestigious schools in the country are taking part in a two-day event at a local high school.

The Massachusetts Institute Technology (MIT) is perhaps best known for its programs in engineering and the physical sciences, along with other areas like economics.

Admission is extremely competitive and on Monday, representatives from the university encouraged students at Elizabethton High School to embrace what helps them stand out.

On Tuesday, MIT representatives will also meet with students to discuss some of the must-have qualities to stand out for potential employers in innovative and technology fields.

