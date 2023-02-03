KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mission Navigation is a North Carolina-based nonprofit with members in Kingsport.

It’s working with the Northwest Haiti Christian Mission for a trip to the northwest tip of the upper Haitian peninsula. On Monday, members of the organization and volunteers took the boat out for a sea trial of the boat at Warrior’s Path State Park at noon.

Prior to taking the boat out for a spin, everyone gathered around to pray for each other and the positive impact of what this boat will do for several families in the northwestern region of Haiti.

“This boat will deliver water, food, rice, a need of supplies to several villages in the northwest region of Haiti, to the families that live in thatched huts,” said Tom Snivley, chairman of the board of the Northwest Haiti Mission. “It’s hard to believe that still happens in the world today, [it’s just a beautiful area down there] we love to be a service to them.”

According to their website, since the mid-1970s, Northwest Haiti Christian Mission has been built around the Christian faith and individuals who are interested in serving communities to help those in need to meet their basic human needs. Upon this initiative, members of this organization also help residents of the Northwest Haitian community with education, nutrition, special needs care, elderly needs care, medical ministry and more.

The boat’s next stop will be in Jacksonville, Florida before it makes its way to Haiti.