Mission Accomplished: East TN teen raises money to buy wheelchair-accessible van for brother

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 17-year-old Morristown girl who made it her mission to raise enough money to purchase a wheelchair-accessible van for her younger brother has declared victory in her efforts.

Rylee Linkous posted an update Thursday on her fundraising page. It states: “WE DID IT!”

Linkous launched the fundraiser with the goal of raising $35,000 to buy her 9-year-old brother, Xander Linkous, a wheelchair-accessible van. Xander was born prematurely. At just 5 weeks old, Rylee said their drug-addicted mother smothered him, leaving him brain-damaged.

Xander can not walk, talk, eat, or swallow. But his sister says he’s happy and loves to play. (Source: Linkous family)



In her update Thursday, Rylee thanked the more than 300 donors, including an anonymous donor who pitched in $10,000.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for your overwhelming support and generosity. Thank you all,” she wrote.