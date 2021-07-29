Mission Accomplished: East TN teen raises money to buy wheelchair-accessible van for brother

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 17-year-old Morristown girl who made it her mission to raise enough money to purchase a wheelchair-accessible van for her younger brother has declared victory in her efforts.

Rylee Linkous posted an update Thursday on her fundraising page. It states: “WE DID IT!”

Linkous launched the fundraiser with the goal of raising $35,000 to buy her 9-year-old brother, Xander Linkous, a wheelchair-accessible van. Xander was born prematurely. At just 5 weeks old, Rylee said their drug-addicted mother smothered him, leaving him brain-damaged.

Xander can not walk, talk, eat, or swallow. But his sister says he’s happy and loves to play. (Source: Linkous family)

In her update Thursday, Rylee thanked the more than 300 donors, including an anonymous donor who pitched in $10,000.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for your overwhelming support and generosity. Thank you all,” she wrote.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss