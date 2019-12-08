Mission 22 continues work to address mental health concerns of veterans

(WJHL) — “When their tour is over, our mission begins.”

Mission 22 is a national nonprofit that combats the ever-rising veteran suicide rate and has a presence here in the Tri-Cities.

Kat, from Bluff City, serves as a ambassador for the program in Tennessee. Her and her service dog, Zeus, stopped by News Channel 11 to talk about the importance of the program with Ashley Sharp.

According to the organization, Mission 22 provides treatment programs to veterans for Post-Traumatic Stress, traumatic brain injury and other issues they might be facing.

It organizes events and builds memorials to create social impact and awareness for these issues.

Mission 22 serves combat veterans, those injured in training who therefor could not deploy and victims of MST.

The group also has an ambassador volunteer program for people to get involved as well. Ambassadors educate the public on veteran issues, help get veterans into Mission 22 treatment programs and create resources in their communities.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline also offers a veterans crisis line.

You can call that number at 1-800-273-8255. Additional resources can also be found here.