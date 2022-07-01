(WJHL) — A girl reported missing from her Telford home has been safely located in North Carolina, according to Washington County authorities.

Ana Estrada Leon, 15, was found in Charlotte on Friday and returned home, according to the sheriff’s office She had last been seen by family members on June 18.

A release from the sheriff’s office revealed that the agency worked closely with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to locate Leon.

No further details have been released.