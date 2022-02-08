TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) revealed that a missing, Southwest Virginia woman died after her 2007 Suzuki all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crashed around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to a release, Clarissa D. Rose, 38, of Cedar Bluff, was traveling along Route 636, McGuire Valley Road when her ATV ran off the side of the road and overturned.

Rose had been reported missing to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office just three days prior to her death.

Virginia State Police continue to investigate the incident.