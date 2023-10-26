KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a woman last seen on Oct. 6.

According to the KPD, Brenda Sorrell was last seen driving her vehicle on Lynn Garden Drive near W. Stone Drive. Her vehicle was described by police as a “light cream colored 2008 Cadillac CTS sedan.”

Photo: Brenda Sorrell’s vehicle, provided by the Kingsport Police Department.

The KPD stated in a release that Sorrell was “not acting normal” when she was last seen.

Sorrell is described as a 58-year-old white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is roughly 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the KPD at 423-229-9429 or 423-246-9111.