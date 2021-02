ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

The sheriff’s office is trying to find John Allen Jackson, who was last seen around 9:45 p.m. last Wednesday at 321 Old Milligan Highway.

Jackson is about 5-foot-8, weighs 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 423-542-1845 or 911.