BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man missing out of Hurley, Virginia was found deceased, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

An update to the department’s social media said the body of Kenneth Payne, 63, was located Sunday evening in a creek in the Lester’s Fork area of Buchanan County.

Payne was reportedly last seen on Feb. 18 after walking from his home with no cell phone, wallet or money, according to the social media post.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to assist with the investigation, and they determined foul play is not suspected at this time, according to the update to social media.

The investigation into Payne’s disappearance and death remains under investigation, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Payne’s body will be sent to a medical examiner in Roanoke for autopsy, according to the sheriff’s office.