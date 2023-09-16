SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) issued a Missing Endangered Child Alert for 6-month-old Lyric Poston on Saturday.

According to a release from the VSP, the child was last seen on Sept. 13 with Mackenzie Poston, 30, on Dry Creek Road in Smyth County.

The 6-month-old is white and has brown eyes and brown hair, the release said.

The release states the disappearance “poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.”

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office for additional details.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.