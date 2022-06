ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton police announced Wednesday morning that a teenager who had been reported missing Tuesday night has been found and is safe.

According to police, 17-year-old Christopher Carlos Rhodes has autism and had not been seen since he walked away from a residential center around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Christopher Carlos Rhodes (Photo: EPD)

Authorities had described Rhodes as standing 6-feet tall with a thin build and brown hair.

Police did not release any further information.