Miss Winter Queen 2021 contestants donate over 4,000 canned food items to Gray Community Chest

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Contestants of the Miss Winter Queen 2021 pageant banded together in an effort to provide food to those in need.

Sixty contestants from four states aged 0-50 years competed for Miss Winter Queen titles at Perplexodus Mystery Manor in Gray. Contestants were requested to donate food for pageant entry, and the candidates collected 4,093 cans total.

Bayli Goss, 17, collected the most, donating 1,100 cans. She was awarded the 2021 Winter Wonder Queen Top Community Service title along with $50.

On Saturday after the pageant, the new queens delivered the food to the Gray Community Chest.

Wonder Images of Gray hosted the event.