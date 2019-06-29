Taylor Parsons, Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen 2019, is to be named Youth Engagement Lead for the American Red Cross tonight at Thompson-Boling Arena. This will either take place during the program or tonight’s formal press conference in the Ray Mears room.
“We are actively working on growing our youth volunteers throughout the state and want to grow our Red Cross Clubs for high schools and colleges. We would like to offer Taylor the volunteer opportunity to represent Red Cross as our regional Youth Engagement Lead for this effort.” – Sherri R. McKinney, Director of Communications and Marketing, American Red Cross – Tennessee Region
Taylor Parsons, of Mountain City, was crowned Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen, on March 30th of this year at Gallatin High School. She will represent Tennessee at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition in Orlando, Florida – Saturday, July 27th, 2019.
Miss TN Outstanding Teen represents Mountain City, to compete at national competition
