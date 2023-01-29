JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Kappa Delta Sorority on Sunday welcomed the Miss America Organization’s Miss Tennessee, Lauren Dickson to campus.

Dickson was happy to take photos and sign autographs, but her main objective was to speak to community members about how the “Heart for the Hungry: Overcoming Food Insecurity” initiative she advocates for has impacted the state.

She told News Channel 11 about how this initiative hits close to home for her and why she’s proud to be an advocate.

“For me, I had a lot of family and friends that were food insecure, and they didn’t really know they were food insecure. They just knew they needed help. So being food insecure can look like you, and it looks like all of us and basically it’s not being able to fulfill the need of a consistent food access in our families.”, said Dickson.

Members of the Kappa Delta Sorority donated canned food items to go towards the initiative. Along with touring the state, Miss Tennessee is making a few more stops in the Tri-Cities.