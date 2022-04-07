KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beloved member of the Kingsport community who devoted her life to public service has died.

Jo Morrison passed away Wednesday. She was 105 years old.

Morrison co-founded the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity in 1985. She was a longtime member of the Kingsport Affordable Housing Coalition.

Most recently, Morrison came up with the idea and then led the effort to open a new homeless shelter in Kingsport called Grace House.

Don Royston, one of Jo Morrison’s partners in the project, said the Grace House project is moving forward and awaiting city permits.

“Heaven has gained another angel,” Royston said.

Last September, News Channel 11 featured Morrison’s remarkable life in our Tri-Cities Original series. The report aired on Morrison’s 105th birthday.

She recounted how she was taken in as a small child by family members in North Carolina after being orphaned when her parents died in the 1918 influenza pandemic.

“Miss Jo” as many knew her eventually moved to Kingsport where she met her husband and spent the rest of her life as a church volunteer and a community champion for affordable housing and for meeting the needs of the homeless.

“I believe you are blessed in order to be a blessing,” Morrison said last year.

She was fond of the Biblical instructions from Jesus to feed the hungry and welcome strangers in need.

“He said that if you’re a follower of mine, that’s what you’re supposed to do – love people and quit judging. Pitch in and help with whatever their needs are,” she said.

“Jo Morrison was the best of the best,” said former Kingsport Mayor Jeanette Blazier. “I admired her so very much and will miss her terribly. But now she is with our Lord whom she served so faithfully for all of her years.”

Funeral arrangements were incomplete as of Thursday afternoon.