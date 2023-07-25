KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Contestants from the Miss International and Miss Teen International pageants spent the day exploring Kingsport prior to their next competition.

The contestants started off the day by visiting Girls Inc. of Kingsport. The girls brought with them backpacks full of school supplies for the girls in the organization.

For the last 4 years, the Miss International Pageant has been partnering with Girls Inc. of Kingsport, completing service projects and mentoring the girls at the organization. Lara Potter with Visit Kingsport says the stop at Girls Inc. always has a positive effect on the young girls.

“It’s impactful to show these girls, here’s what you can do, and taking their lives to that next level of success and knowing that they can,” said Potter.

Mary Richardson, the national executive director of the Miss International pageant, says the visit to Girls Inc. is a humbling experience for the contestants.

“They see that it’s a situation where a lot of these young girls are touched,” said Richardson. “They truly are. And it makes a difference when you go into a community and you give back, which is exactly what we do.”

Julie Wright-Short, President and CEO of Girls Inc. in Kingsport, said that the visit and the donations have an economic impact on the organization, and they leave a lasting impression on the girls.

“This allows our girls to have a fully stocked backpack to go back to school within two weeks,” said Wright-Short. “If we look broader, it’s the economic impact for Girls Inc. I think it’s the dollars raised that help our girls and it’s the exposure of our organization.”

Potter said the city sees significant economic benefits from the hotel stays and the time contestants spend in the city.

“They’re spending in our hotels, multiple hotels, and again, they’re spending money all throughout the area,” said Potter. “And so that results will, for all of us that are living in this area, is that people that are coming here and they’re spending their money.”

Potter says the group generates over 1100 room nights in hotels and more than $500,000 in economic impact.

Richardson said the group tries to take advantage of all the town has to offer.

“We all love to shop, we all love to eat, and we are out and about,” said Richardson. “We’re at the local stores and we’re at the local restaurants. You’ve got parents, family members that are out. So it has to make a difference. It’s unfortunate that we don’t have more time to be able to frequent more. But what we do have, we take advantage of it.”

Potter says she hopes the exposure to Kingsport will lead to more tourism for the town.

“We hope that they’re falling in love with our community the same way that all of us love it as well, so that they come back and visit and bring their families with them,” said Potter.

The pageant will begin with the Miss Pre-Teen International competition on Wednesday, followed by the Miss International and the Miss Teen International competitions on Thursday and Friday. The competitions will take place at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center.

Tickets are available at the door or at miss-international.us.