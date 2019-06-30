Brianna Mason reflects on historic win at Miss Tennessee competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Brianna Mason, Miss Greene County, after winning both her on-stage interview and talent preliminaries, performed “Piano Fantasy” once again on-stage and has been crowned Miss Tennessee 2019.

Brianna, a 23-year-old school teacher and native of Nashville, is the very first African-American to be crowned Miss Tennessee in the 81-year history of the competition.

Mason says that being the first Miss Tennessee of color was part of her goal during her journey.

Mason also won both the stage question and talent portion of competition during preliminary rounds.

She will be the only titleholder to represent Tennessee at the upcoming Miss America Scholarship Competition, that will be televised on later this year.

Another Northeast Tennessee native also came away with honors last night.

Nonfinalist Talent Award for $250 and sponsored by Belinda Arender of IBERIABANK MORTGAGE & received the Miss America State Academic Award and a $1,000 scholarship — Sarah Grace Larkey, Miss Unicoi