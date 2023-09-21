ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The annual Miss Food City Pageant will take place at Emory & Henry College in October.

Miss Food City 2024 will be crowned after the pageant on Oct. 28 at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts. The pageant begins at 7 p.m.

Miss Food City represents the company at special events like store grand openings and the Food City 300 and Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, according to a release from the company. The winner also receives $3,000 in cash and other prizes, which includes a $1,200 scholarship from sponsor SGX NYC.

Tickets to the pageant will be available at the door on the day of the event for $10. Children ages 5 and under can get in free. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the sponsored charities of the Twin Cities Woman’s Club, according to Food City.

“We appreciate each of our pageant contestants and feel they are to be commended for their many contributions within the community,” Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, stated in the release. “It has been our extreme pleasure to have Alexis Ramsey of Oakwood, VA represent our company during her reign as Miss Food City 2023.”

Contestants for the pageant are still being sought, and applications are available online. The entry fee for the Miss Food City Pageant is $110. All applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Only the first 25 applicants will be granted entry.

The first Miss Food City Pageant was held in 1992 in the Bristol Mall, according to Food City.